This story will be updated.

Three more Mainers have died and another 1,555 coronavirus cases reported across the state, Maine health officials said Thursday.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 158,087, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 156,532 on Wednesday.

Of those, 115,634 have been confirmed positive, while 42,453 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Three men in their 50s, 70s and 80s from Cumberland and Kennebec counties have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,626.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 12,458. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 11,994 on Wednesday.

The new case rate statewide Thursday was 11.62 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 1,181.16.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 1,037, up from 1,000.4 the day before, up from 744.4 a week ago and up from 981.6 a month ago.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,659 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 27.34 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (16,325), Aroostook (7,779), Cumberland (31,064), Franklin (4,023), Hancock (4,768), Kennebec (15,455), Knox (3,604), Lincoln (3,262), Oxford (8,060), Penobscot (18,635), Piscataquis (2,086), Sagadahoc (3,206), Somerset (6,877), Waldo (3,987), Washington (2,886) and York (26,063) counties. Information about where an additional seven cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 3,700 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Thursday, 968,215 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 75.6 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 63,203,866 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 844,562 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.