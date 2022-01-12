This story will be updated.

Another 1,377 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Wednesday.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 156,532, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 155,155 on Tuesday.

Of those, 114,352 have been confirmed positive, while 42,180 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll standing at 1,623.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 11,994. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 11,942 on Tuesday.

The new case rate statewide Wednesday was 10.29 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 1,169.54.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 1,00.1, up from 991.7 the day before, up from 714 a week ago and up from 981.6 a month ago.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,640 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 27.20 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (16,173), Aroostook (7,685), Cumberland (30,688), Franklin (3,963), Hancock (4,717), Kennebec (15,357), Knox (3,552), Lincoln (3,214), Oxford (7,981), Penobscot (18,534), Piscataquis (2,083), Sagadahoc (3,179), Somerset (6,823), Waldo (3,954), Washington (2,874) and York (25,737) counties. Information about where an additional 18 cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 3,707 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Wednesday, 967,337 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 75.5 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 62,313,787 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 842,322 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.