The seven Hodgdon High School girls basketball players who were injured in a car crash on Interstate 95 in Houlton last Wednesday haven’t returned to practice yet.

One of the players, sophomore guard-forward Aleyah Matheson, suffered broken ribs and will be lost to the team indefinitely, according to Hodgdon athletic director Wayne Quint. She was a starter.

The other athletes suffered a variety of injuries, ranging from concussions and knee trauma to facial lacerations.

Hodgdon’s Wednesday game at Fort Kent has been postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 29, making it the third game to be canceled after the crash.

Friday’s home game against Washburn is still on as of now.

The players and a team manager were en route to Dyer Brook to watch their next opponent, Southern Aroostook, host Penobscot Valley of Howland when their 2019 Chevy Tahoe hit a slippery patch in the passing lane and rolled down an embankment before coming to a stop on its wheels on the breakdown side of the road.

All eight were treated and released at Houlton Regional Hospital.

Sixth-year head coach Wendell Harvey had his first practice since the crash on Monday with a limited number of players.

There are 14 girls in the program between the varsity and junior varsity teams, Quint said, and the seven involved in the crash aren’t ready to return yet due to the physical and emotional trauma they endured.

“Four or five are still under a doctor’s care,” he said. “And, mentally, they aren’t ready to return yet.”

The Hawks are having a banner season. They are 8-0 and have outscored their opponents 624-165.

Quint said he is cautiously optimistic that the team will be able to play on Friday and is hoping a few of the players in the crash will be able to return.

In addition to the Fort Kent and Southern Aroostook games, the school also had to postpone a Monday game at Katahdin at Stacyville.

The Southern Aroostook game will be made up on Jan. 19 and the Katahdin game will be on Jan. 25, four days before the Fort Kent makeup contest.