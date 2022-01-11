This story will be updated.

More Maine National Guard members are being deployed in the state to help hospitals deal with the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

It comes a day after Maine reported a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and the announcement that the highly contagious omicron variant has become the dominant strain in the state.





In all, 169 members of the guard will be deployed to help alleviate short-term capacity constraints at hospitals by serving non-clinical support roles, Gov. Janet Mills administration announced.