In this July 13, 2021, file photo, Gov. Janet Mills speaks to reporters in the Maine State House in Augusta. Credit: David Sharp / AP

More Maine National Guard members are being deployed in the state to help hospitals deal with the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

It comes a day after Maine reported a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and the announcement that the highly contagious  omicron variant has become the dominant strain in the state.

In all, 169 members of the guard will be deployed to help alleviate short-term capacity constraints at hospitals  by serving non-clinical support roles, Gov. Janet Mills administration announced.  