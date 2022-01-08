This story will be updated.

Four more Mainers have died and another 1,203 coronavirus cases were reported across the state, Maine health officials said Saturday.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 153,376, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 152,173 on Friday.





Of those, 111,755 have been confirmed positive, while 41,621 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The statewide death toll stands at 1,603.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,582 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (15,980), Aroostook (7,541), Cumberland (29,844), Franklin (3,833), Hancock (4,606), Kennebec (15,169), Knox (3,381), Lincoln (3,113), Oxford (7,847), Penobscot (18,165), Piscataquis (2,080), Sagadahoc (3,113), Somerset (6,739), Waldo (3,871), Washington (2,861) and York (25,227) counties. Information about where an additional six cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 59,388,623 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 836,603 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.