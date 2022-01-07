Seven more Mainers have died and another 1,328 coronavirus cases were reported across the state, Maine health officials said Friday.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 152,173, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 150,845 on Thursday.

Of those, 110,730 have been confirmed positive, while 41,443 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.





Four women and three men have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,599.

Two were from Androscoggin County, one from Hancock County, two from Kennebec County, one from Penobscot County and one from Somerset County. Of those, two were 80 or older, two were in their 70s and three in their 60s.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 10,393. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 10,309 on Thursday.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 9.92 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 1,136.97.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 776.9, up from 745.4 the day before, up from 708.3 a week ago and up from 641.4 a month ago.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,554 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Of those, 391 are currently hospitalized, with 110 in critical care and 59 on a ventilator. Overall, 55 out of 383 critical care beds and 197 out of 309 ventilators are available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 26.55 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (15,855), Aroostook (7,517), Cumberland (29,488), Franklin (3,827), Hancock (4,577), Kennebec (15,068), Knox (3,344), Lincoln (3,067), Oxford (7,827), Penobscot (18,073), Piscataquis (2,071), Sagadahoc (3,092), Somerset (6,707), Waldo (3,826), Washington (2,843) and York (24,976) counties. Information about where an additional 16 cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 5,030 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Friday, 948,168 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 74 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 58,489,286 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 833,996 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.