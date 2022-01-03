A Perry woman who is accused of killing her ex-boyfriend was ordered held without bail Monday by a judge in Ellsworth District Court.

Danielle Wheeler. Credit: Courtesy of Washington County Jail

Danielle Wheeler, 40, was arrested by state police last week and was charged with murder for allegedly killing Jason Aubuchon, a 50-year-old from Eastport who was known locally as “Cowboy.”

Wheeler attended the brief remote hearing Monday afternoon from the Washington County Jail and is next scheduled to appear on March 22.





Police responded to a report of a man being shot around 9 p.m. on Dec. 26 at a home on Tranquility Lane in Perry. When officers arrived, they found Aubuchon had been shot. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital in Calais.

Wheeler has been held in jail since her arrest on Thursday.