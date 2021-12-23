This story will be updated.

Four more Mainers have died and another 1,115 coronavirus cases were reported across the state, Maine health officials said Thursday.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 140,536, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 139,421 on Wednesday.





Of those, 101,029 have been confirmed positive, while 39,507 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Three women and a man have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,472.

One was from Oxford County, two from Penobscot County and one from Somerset County. Of those, one was 80 or older, two in their 70s and one in their 60s.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 13,703. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 14,048 on Wednesday.

The new case rate statewide Thursday was 8.33 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 1,050.03.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 910.1, down from 933.3 the day before, down from 1,047.3 a week ago and up from 691 a month ago.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,343 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 24.98 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (15,002), Aroostook (6,941), Cumberland (27,270), Franklin (3,578), Hancock (4,198), Kennebec (13,900), Knox (2,896), Lincoln (2,636), Oxford (7,373), Penobscot (16,738), Piscataquis (1,921), Sagadahoc (2,868), Somerset (6,201), Waldo (3,400), Washington (2,701) and York (22,913) counties.

An additional 3,487 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Thursday, 953,118 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 74.4 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 51,546,004 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 812,069 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.