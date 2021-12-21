The number of Mainers who are hospitalized with COVID-19 has hit yet another record number on Tuesday.

There are now 387 Mainers afflicted with the coronavirus that have been hospitalized around the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The state’s previous record, when 383 people across Maine were hospitalized, was set last on Dec. 17.

Of those 387, 125 Mainers are in critical care, while 62 are on ventilators. The state reached the highest number of residents in critical care on Sunday, when 133 people were in intensive care.





COVID-19 hospitalizations have been steadily climbing since early October, following a sharp decline in September.

Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine CDC, said in November that COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to be driven by the unvaccinated.

State data do not indicate whether there are Mainers hospitalized due to the omicron variant, which was identified in Penobscot County last Friday.