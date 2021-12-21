Bangor police are seeking a suspect caught on camera allegedly stealing packages on Third Street.

It comes as Bangor residents report an increase in “porch piracy” in recent weeks after thieves have filched packages and other items, sometimes on camera.

The suspect was caught on a doorbell camera at an apartment building on Third Street on Saturday, according to Sgt. Wade Betters, spokesperson for Bangor police. The packages contained Christmas gifts for children, he said.





Reports of package thefts prompted a warning from Bangor police earlier this month to raise awareness about such thefts and urge residents to take precautions.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photo is asked to notify Officer Brian Cronk at brian.cronk@bangormaine.gov, 207-947-7384 ext. 5745, or press option # 3 for the anonymous tip line.