The Bangor Police Department is urging residents to take caution with their holiday packages after a recent theft in an area neighborhood.

A package was stolen from a porch of a residence on Jefferson Street on Wednesday, according to Sgt. Wade Betters, public information officer for the Bangor police.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the person to notify Officer Robert Hallett at 207-7484 ext. 5751, or via email at Robert.hallett@bangormaine.gov.





To prevent thefts, Bangor police suggest scheduling deliveries when someone is home, install a secure lock-box, develop a relationship with neighbors and install motion lights and security cameras, if possible.