School districts across Maine and the nation are warning parents and students of possible threats being made at campuses on Friday as part of an apparent challenge going viral on the social media app TikTok.

The posts communicate that there is a challenge to call in various threats of violence at schools within the United States.

“At this time, there have been no local, credible threats made in our region and no threats relating specifically to the Bangor School Department,” said Bangor School Department Superintendent James Tager in a letter emailed to parents Thursday night.





He continued, “We encourage all families to take time to reinforce the expectation for safe schools and responsible use of social media. If a student should see something or hear anything suspicious or concerning, they should immediately report these concerns to a trusted adult, district administrator, and/or law enforcement.”

There have been no credible threats to any school in Maine, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.