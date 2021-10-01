A Bangor school was evacuated after a threat was found written inside the building, marking the second time a school in the area has been targeted this week.

The Fairmount School was evacuated after a threat was found written inside the school just after 1:30 p.m., Bangor Police Department spokesperson Sergeant Wade Betters said. Police brought in a dog specially trained to detect explosive ordinance and a full search of the school was conducted before it was deemed safe, Betters said.

The school — which hosts 4th and 5th grade — is the second in the Bangor area to find a written threat this week. On Wednesday, officials in Old Town found a threat written on the wall of a girl’s bathroom inside the high school.





Old Town school officials closed the high school Thursday out of an abundance of caution.

The threat to students was not credible and officials are working with the Bangor Police Department as they look further into the matter, the Bangor School Department said in a statement. Students were able to return to the building and were dismissed normally.

Also on Wednesday, in Standish, a threat was identified at around 10:30 a.m. at Bonny Eagle High School, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

School administrators were notified of a photo circulating on social media that showed a wall with a handwritten note that described an act of violence, which also expressed the intent to carry out the act of violence on Sept. 30, Capt. Donald Foss said Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office was not able to determine where the threat originated from and did not believe that it posed a danger to Bonny Eagle High School students or surrounding schools.

As a result, all schools in SAD 6 — which includes Bonny Eagle High School — were closed Thursday, its superintendent announced.

Although the threat did not name any specific school or school district, Portland High School officials decided to close the school for the day as well out of an abundance of caution.