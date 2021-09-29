Portland High School students will be learning remotely on Thursday due to an alleged threat that was made on social media.

The threat was identified at around 10:30 a.m. at Bonny Eagle High School, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. School administrators were notified of a photo circulating on social media that showed a wall with a handwritten note that described an act of violence, which also expressed the intent to carry out the act of violence on Sept. 30, Captain Donald Foss said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office was not able to determine where the threat originated from, and does not believe that it poses a danger to Bonny Eagle High School students, or surrounding schools. The threat did not name any specific school in the Portland area, and out of an abundance of caution, Portland High School officials made the decision to close the school for the day in order to protect students’ safety.

All after school activities at Portland High School will be canceled on Thursday as well, according to Tess Nacelewicz, the communications coordinator for Portland public schools.