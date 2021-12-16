Nick Swann spends countless hours photographing and taking video of wildlife.



His preferred location is one that is teeming with birds and animals, Seneca Park in Rochester, New York.

Since he enjoys seeing the wildlife photographs and trail camera videos of other Bangor Daily News readers, he is more than happy to share some of his own.

Recently, he sent along this cute video of two young bucks doing some sparring.





Today’s offering is a comprehensive video, “The Animal Friends at Seneca Park,” which features numerous creatures of which he has captured images there. We’re sure you will have fun checking out this video from Nick.

Thanks again for the images, Nick!



Do‌ ‌you‌ ‌have‌ ‌an‌ ‌outdoors‌ ‌photo‌ ‌or‌ ‌video‌ ‌to‌ ‌share?‌ ‌Send‌ ‌it‌ ‌to‌ ‌‌outdoors@bangordailynews.com‌ ‌and‌ ‌tell‌ ‌us,‌ ‌“I‌ ‌consent‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌BDN‌ ‌using‌ ‌my‌ ‌photo.”‌ ‌If‌ ‌you‌ ‌are‌ ‌unable‌ ‌to‌ ‌view‌ ‌the‌ ‌photo‌ ‌or‌ ‌video‌ ‌mentioned‌ ‌in‌ ‌this‌ ‌story,‌ ‌go‌ ‌to‌ bangordailynews.com/outdoors‌

