As is often the case with children, young deer are known to roughhouse a little.

That appears to be the case with the two young bucks in today’s video submission, which caught them doing some sparring on a trail camera in Rochester, New York.

Nicholas Swann was kind enough to share the footage from Seneca Park, which shows the deer calmly gearing up for what someday will be serious competition as they fight to exert their dominance.





The subtle head butts and antler-clattering pale in comparison to the more aggressive behavior older bucks exhibit during the course of their quest for does during the mating season.

Thanks to Nick for the great video!

