This story will be updated.

Twenty-seven more Mainers have died and another 1,286 coronavirus cases were reported across the state, Maine health officials said Thursday.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 134,170, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 132,884 on Wednesday.





Of those, 96,164 have been confirmed positive, while 38,006 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The statewide death toll now stands at 1,405.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,276 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Additional information about those hospitalizations was not immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (14,454), Aroostook (6,623), Cumberland (26,341), Franklin (3,406), Hancock (4,020), Kennebec (13,162), Knox (2,667), Lincoln (2,438), Oxford (7,063), Penobscot (15,910), Piscataquis (1,844), Sagadahoc (2,718), Somerset (5,895), Waldo (3,227), Washington (2,625) and York (21,774) counties. Information about where an additional three cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.