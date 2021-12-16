This story will be updated.

Less than 24 hours after hearing arguments aimed at stopping an anti-corridor law from taking effect Sunday, a judge in Portland denied a preliminary injunction request to the builders of the controversial hydropower corridor.

Judge Michael Duddy of the Business and Consumer Court denied a request from the $1 billion corridor’s builders, who tried to stop the law on grounds that the November referendum was unconstitutional.





In a 55-page ruling, he said NECEC Transmission LLC and Avangrid Networks Inc., two companies affiliated with Central Maine Power Co., did not meet the burden of proof for a preliminary injunction.

The companies filed a lawsuit requesting the delay the day after Election Day, alleging the referendum violated legal principles that include vested property rights and separation of powers.

The project was halted last month after the Maine Department of Environmental Protection cited the referendum in suspending a key permit.

The companies were not immediately available for comment.