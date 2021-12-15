For the fourth year in a row, Central Maine Power has been ranked dead last in a national survey of customer satisfaction for electric utilities.

J.D. Power’s survey gave the controversial company 647 out of 1,000 points. That’s down from the 692 points it got last year.

This year’s rankings, released Wednesday morning, were based on 100,999 interviews with business customers of 145 of the nation’s electric utilities and took into account power quality and reliability, corporate citizenship, price, billing, payment, communications and customer contact.

CMP was at the top of the list in 2013 among midsize electric utilities in the East.

Versant Power was ranked last for the East Coast’s midsize electric utilities, coming in with 679 points. The company was also ranked last year.

Central Maine Power has faced a number of controversies over the past year, after voters rejected the NECEC corridor permit on Election Day. The company’s parent Avangrid Inc. is under investigation for claims it maliciously increased consumer costs to charge higher electricity rates and increase its profits. A merger with Avangrid, a subsidiary of Spain-based Iberdrola, that was proposed by the Public Service Company of New Mexico was rejected earlier this year after the Public Regulations Committee noted Avangrid and CMP’s history of penalties.