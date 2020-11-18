For the third year in a row, Central Maine Power is at the bottom of the list for customer satisfaction, according to a new national survey.

CMP ranked lowest on J.D. Power’s survey of business customers of 88 electric utilities, scoring 692 points on a 1,000-point scale. CMP also scored worse than any electric utility nationwide in the same survey of business customers in 2018 and 2019.

J.D. Power ranked CMP last in 2019 in a similar survey of residential customers.





This year’s rankings, released Wednesday morning, were calculated after 18,457 interviews with business customers. Overall satisfaction is based on power quality and reliability, corporate citizenship, price, billing and payment, communications, and customer contact.

Georgia Power is this year’s top ranked utility, with a score of 838.

CMP was at the top of the list in 2013, when it got the best score among midsize electric utilities in the East.

In recent years, CMP has struggled with the launch of a new billing system and faced controversy over plans to build a new transmission corridor.

In January, after multiple investigations, stretching nearly two years, the Maine Public Utilities Commission concluded CMP mismanaged the rollout of its new billing system, which caused inaccurate or late bills for thousands of customers.

Commissioners ordered a penalty equivalent to nearly $10 million due to poor customer service, billing issues and management failures.

Former CEO David Flanagan returned to the company in February as executive chair of the board to try to restore public trust.

“We are on the comeback trail,” Flanagan told CBS 13 in September.

Flanagan said CMP has 50 percent more people working in its call center to boost customer service and complaints have been cut in half.

Story by Jon Chrisos.