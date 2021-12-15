For the fourth year in a row, Central Maine Power has been ranked at the bottom of the list for customer satisfaction, according to a national survey.

CMP ranked lowest on J.D. Power’s survey of business customers of 145 of the nations electric utilities, scoring 647 points on a 1,000-point scale. CMP’s rating dropped from the 692 points on the satisfaction scale it was awarded last year.

This year’s rankings, released Wednesday morning, were calculated after 100,999 interviews with business customers. Overall satisfaction is based on power quality and reliability, corporate citizenship, price, billing and payment, communications and customer contact.





CMP was at the top of the list in 2013, when it got the best score among midsize electric utilities in the East.

Versant Power was ranked lowest out of the East Coast’s midsize electric utilities, coming in with 679 points. Last year, Versant was ranked last on the list of 11 mid sized utilities, with 689 points.

Central Maine Power has faced a number of controversies over the past year, after voters rejected the NECEC corridor permit on Election Day, and the company’s parent Avangrid Inc. is under investigation for claims it maliciously increased consumer costs to charge higher electricity rates and increase its profits.

A merger with Avangrid, a subsidiary of Spain-based Iberdrola, that was proposed by the Public Service Company of New Mexico was rejected earlier this year after the Public Regulations Committee noted Avangrid and CMP’s history of penalties.