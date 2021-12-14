Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s north to south, with sunny skies and a chance of snow in the north. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The latest on the coronavirus in Maine

The latest data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 cases will be released by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

Gov. Janet Mills announced on Monday that 38 Maine National Guard members will be deployed to 10 hospitals starting this week to help deal with the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.





It comes after the state issued a “do not eat” advisory for deer meat harvested in and around Fairfield due to unsafe levels of PFAs found in the animals.

Since September hunters killed 38,889 deer across the expanded archery, archery/crossbow, firearms and muzzleloader seasons, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s Big Game Harvest Dashboard.

A final route has not been determined, but the road would likely connect with the Maine Turnpike at Exit 45 near the Maine Mall in South Portland.

Linn died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, his lawyer confirmed.

Lobster industry officials say that the technology currently isn’t commercially viable and questioned if it’s really necessary in Maine, where whale sightings are rare.

“I want to inspire people just to get out. Maine is cold, and it can be boring, if you don’t embrace it,” Jeremy Grant said.

Over the next five years, the amount of federal funding that pays for major upgrades to outdated sewer systems so they no longer release untreated sewage and other waste into rivers when they’re overwhelmed by heavy rain, flooding and snowmelt, will double.

What started out as a pandemic time-killer has now grown into a recognizable and profitable Maine comedy brand with almost 20,000 social media followers, nearly 40 videos and a new podcast.

In other Maine news …

Millinocket hires permanent town manager after going without one for a year

Brunswick football program asks for reinstatement after hazing incident

Cod fishing limits to be slashed again, regulators say

Projects ease path for alewives to reach freshwater to spawn

Orono home undergoing renovation destroyed in Sunday fire

Orono library puts a book in a park so families can get moving while they read

3-game unbeaten streak gives struggling UMaine men’s hockey much-needed momentum

Dexter Town Council mulls how to spend $196K in first round of ARPA funds