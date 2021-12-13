A Sunday afternoon fire destroyed an Orono home that was undergoing renovations, along with the owner’s belongings.

The Orono Fire Department was sent to 14 Elm St. around 5:30 p.m. Sunday after calls came in that the home was on fire, according to Director of Public Safety Geoff Low. When crews arrived on the scene, they were met with a large fire around the back of the building.

A fire Sunday evening destroyed a home on Elm Street in Orono, seen here Dec. 13, 2021. (Sawyer Loftus | BDN)

The owner was not living at the home full time with the property undergoing renovations, Low said.





The front of the home remains relatively intact with some signs of smoke and flames, but the roof and back end of the home were in ruin Monday afternoon.

There were no injuries and the cause has not yet been determined, Low said, though the fire isn’t considered suspicious. Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were still at the scene going through the rummage midafternoon Monday.

The Old Town, Bangor, Glenburn and Veazie fire departments also responded to the blaze, Low said.