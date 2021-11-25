Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I am compelled to respond to the recent letter to the editor by an individual stating that he hasn’t seen examples of anyone being barred from voting. I, too, haven’t seen this in Maine. That raises the question as to why 19 states have enacted 33 laws that will make it harder for Americans in their states to vote. Fortunately Maine is one of 17 states that have passed laws this year making it easier to vote!

If any individual in this country is discouraged from voting by laws passed making it more difficult to vote, we are failing democracy at its core. If someone doesn’t believe peoples’ rights to vote are being restricted, perhaps they should visit Florida, Texas, Arizona or Georgia and see how their new voting laws will be jeopardizing democracy by curtailing ballot access and changing election administration laws.

We must protect voting rights in every state or we will be impacted by states that do not have laws protecting voters’ rights like here in Maine. Let’s keep our national record of fair, clean elections alive and support everyone’s right to vote.





Donovan Todd

Etna