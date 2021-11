Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

As we are bombarded daily with editorials, OpEds, articles and letters that decry racially motivated voting prevention and call for voting rights legislation, I haven’t seen examples of individuals being barred from casting their legal votes.

If you point this out, I’m sure many will join this “Selma” moment and march with you to stop the practice.

Donald Mendell





Palmyra