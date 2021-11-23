Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 30s with partly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest COVID-19 cases from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

The state set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday. Of the 296 Mainers hospitalized, 87 are in critical care.





The reward was about $12,000 in today’s dollars for the scalp or body of a man, half that for a woman’s scalp and a bit less for a child.

The layoffs at Penobscot Community Dental Care were a response to “changing demographics and other changes in Maine and in dental care.”

The death of 46-year-old Sarah Dubay was the first time a sitting Bangor city councilor has died in office since Charles Sullivan in 1997.

Caribou’s decision came about due to The County’s worsening opioid epidemic.

Justin Jenkins, 38, was arrested on three charges of violating conditions of release but has not been charged with anything related to the boy’s death.

The discovery further tightens but does not overturn the results of the historically close race, which was initially tied before ultimately decided by 35 votes in a public recount.

This past year, more Mainers enrolled in high school completion programs than in the previous three years.

Colby Horne hopes to outdo the 6,000 pairs of new socks he donated last year.

The goal is to slow the increase of antibiotic-resistant pathogens and bacteria that have surfaced over the years.

Gene Carter, who was appointed as a federal judge in 1983, is remembered as an “independent, hard-working jurist.”

In other Maine news…

This is a list of Portland’s most imperiled historic places

Don’t be surprised to see UMaine football compete for a playoff spot next year

Corinth woman sentenced in 2019 crash that killed 70-year-old Bangor man

Maine home sales decrease for 4th month in a row

Look for pests before you send Maine holiday plants out of state

Feds declare East Coast herring fishery a disaster

Man fatally shot in Hiram identified

Missing Westbrook teen found safe