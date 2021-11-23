Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 30s with partly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest COVID-19 cases from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
The state set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday. Of the 296 Mainers hospitalized, 87 are in critical care.
266 years ago, New England colonists were legally allowed to kill Penobscot people
The reward was about $12,000 in today’s dollars for the scalp or body of a man, half that for a woman’s scalp and a bit less for a child.
Bangor low-income dental clinic lays off nearly half its staff
The layoffs at Penobscot Community Dental Care were a response to “changing demographics and other changes in Maine and in dental care.”
Bangor will vote in June to fill the seat of city councilor who died of cancer
The death of 46-year-old Sarah Dubay was the first time a sitting Bangor city councilor has died in office since Charles Sullivan in 1997.
Caribou 1st department in Aroostook to purchase bulletproof vests for ambulance workers
Caribou’s decision came about due to The County’s worsening opioid epidemic.
Howland man ‘present’ at 3-year-old son’s death is in jail without bail on unrelated charges
Justin Jenkins, 38, was arrested on three charges of violating conditions of release but has not been charged with anything related to the boy’s death.
Portland clerk finds missing ballots after hand recount decides council race
The discovery further tightens but does not overturn the results of the historically close race, which was initially tied before ultimately decided by 35 votes in a public recount.
Officials say adult education is growing in Maine, despite COVID
This past year, more Mainers enrolled in high school completion programs than in the previous three years.
People are bringing thousands of pairs of socks to a Belfast shoe store
Colby Horne hopes to outdo the 6,000 pairs of new socks he donated last year.
Farmers will soon need prescriptions to get antibiotics for their livestock
The goal is to slow the increase of antibiotic-resistant pathogens and bacteria that have surfaced over the years.
‘Old school’ federal judge Gene Carter dies at the age of 86
Gene Carter, who was appointed as a federal judge in 1983, is remembered as an “independent, hard-working jurist.”
In other Maine news…
This is a list of Portland’s most imperiled historic places
Don’t be surprised to see UMaine football compete for a playoff spot next year
Corinth woman sentenced in 2019 crash that killed 70-year-old Bangor man
Maine home sales decrease for 4th month in a row
Look for pests before you send Maine holiday plants out of state
Feds declare East Coast herring fishery a disaster
Man fatally shot in Hiram identified