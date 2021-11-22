A Corinth woman was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison with all but 2½ years suspended on charges stemming from a fatal crash on July 20, 2019, according to the Penobscot County District attorney’s office.

Melinda Hutchinson, 30, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a Class A crime, and criminal operating under the influence of intoxicants, a Class C crime, at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

In addition to prison time, Hutchinson was sentenced to four years of probation.

On Monday, she was at the Penobscot County Jail awaiting transfer to the Maine Correctional Center in Windham.

Gordon Stuart, 70, of Bangor died in the head-on, two crash on Route 15, also known as Broadway, near Pineview Avenue. He was driving a silver 2013 Altima with two teenage passengers, who were injured in the crash.

Hutchinson was driving a gold 2011 Chevrolet Impala.

Huchinson faced up to 30 years in prison and a fine up to $50,000 on the manslaughter charge.