A Corinth woman involved in a head-on collision in Glenburn last year that killed a Bangor man has been indicted on a charge of manslaughter.

Melinda Hutchinson, now 29, was driving on Route 15 in Glenburn when her car collided with one driven by Gordon Stuart, 70, of Bangor. Stuart died at the scene of the crash.





Hutchinson was indicted on charges of manslaughter and criminal operating under the influence by the Penobscot County grand jury on Wednesday.

The collision happened near the intersection of Route 15, also known as Broadway, and Pineview Avenue.

Stuart had two teenage passengers at the time of the crash. Both were taken to the hospital, along with Hutchinson.

Manslaughter is a Class A crime, punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.