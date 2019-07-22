Bangor
July 23, 2019
Bangor Latest News | Marissa Kennedy | Bangor Metro | Warship Wreckage | Today's Paper
Bangor

70-year-old Bangor man died in Saturday night Glenburn crash

Nok-Noi Ricker | BDN
Nok-Noi Ricker | BDN
A Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office cruiser.
By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff

The man who died late Saturday in a two-car crash on Route 15 in Glenburn has been identified as Gordon Stuart, 70, of Bangor, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Stuart was pronounced dead at the scene of the head-on collision near the intersection of Route 15, also known as Broadway, and Pineview Avenue.

Stuart was driving a silver 2013 Altima with two passengers, Gage Stuart, 16, and Alicia Hobson, 17, both of Kenduskeag. They were transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. Information about their injuries was not released.

Melinda Hutchinson, 28, of Corinth was driving a gold 2011 Chevrolet Impala at the time of the crash, Chief Deputy William Birch said. She also was taken to Northern Light EMMC with undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the wreck was not released. It remains under investigation, Birch said.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like