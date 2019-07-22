70-year-old Bangor man died in Saturday night Glenburn crash

The man who died late Saturday in a two-car crash on Route 15 in Glenburn has been identified as Gordon Stuart, 70, of Bangor, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Stuart was pronounced dead at the scene of the head-on collision near the intersection of Route 15, also known as Broadway, and Pineview Avenue.

Stuart was driving a silver 2013 Altima with two passengers, Gage Stuart, 16, and Alicia Hobson, 17, both of Kenduskeag. They were transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. Information about their injuries was not released.

Melinda Hutchinson, 28, of Corinth was driving a gold 2011 Chevrolet Impala at the time of the crash, Chief Deputy William Birch said. She also was taken to Northern Light EMMC with undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the wreck was not released. It remains under investigation, Birch said.