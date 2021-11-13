In her Oct. 29 article on a lower court ruling on the Nordic Aquafarms land dispute, Abigail Curtis writes: “Ownership of the mudflat matters because it’s where the Norwegian-owned company wants to bury its pipes to funnel water to and from Penobscot Bay.”

Say what you will about Nordic Aquafarms, it will never, by its own admission, funnel “water” into Penobscot Bay. What it would funnel into Penobscot Bay is 7.7 million gallons of treated effluent a day.

That’s nearly 3 billion gallons a year. That effluent could cause algae blooms and attract lice that would attach to passing wild fish, and it could threaten local fisheries, lobstering, bathing, boating, tourism and home values.





That’s not water. That’s effluent. And regardless of any court ruling, Nordic should do the right thing and scrap its plan to dump nearly 3 billion gallons of effluent a year into our beloved Belfast Bay.

Lawrence Reichard

Belfast