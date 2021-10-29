BELFAST, Maine — Nordic Aquafarms has prevailed in a protracted court battle over the ownership of a disputed mudflat seen as the key to the company’s $500 million aquaculture project, according to a judge’s ruling issued late this week.

At the end of his 49-page written decision, which was filed Thursday, Superior Court Justice Robert Murray determined that a 1946 deed did not sever the intertidal flats from the upland property conveyed by Harriet Hartley, who owned a large swath of land along Penobscot Bay before she began to sell it off to other people.

Essentially, that means he found that plaintiffs Jeffrey Mabee and Judith Grace, who were suing Nordic Aquafarms in the right, title and interest civil land-use case, did not have any ownership over the contested tidal flats.

Ownership of the mudflat matters because it’s where the Norwegian-owned company wants to bury its pipes to funnel water to and from Penobscot Bay. Access to the bay is critical for the land-based salmon farm, which the company wants to build on the inland side of U.S. Route 1. After the 1946 deed was discovered, Mabee and Grace placed the contested mudflat into a conservation easement held by a non-profit organization that opposes the construction of the salmon farm.

“Plaintiffs Mabee and Grace have no title, rights or interest in the intertidal flats which are appurtenant to the upland which was once owned by Frederick Poor,” Murray wrote. “The conservation easement that Mabee and Grace conveyed to Upstream Watch and which is now held by Friends of the Harriet L. Hartley Conservation Area is not enforceable to the extent it purports to convey or restrict rights, title, or interest to the intertidal flats appurtenant to the uplands previously owned by Fred Poor.”

The judge heard arguments in the case back in June, including testimony by surveyors and a low-tide field trip to the mudflat.

Marianne Naess of Nordic Aquafarms said Friday that Murray’s decision is very positive for the aquaculture company.

“We won all the arguments,” she said. “We see it as a complete victory.”

It still doesn’t mean that bulldozers and builders will start work on the fish farm imminently, Naess said. There could be appeals and there is also engineering that must be done before the company can begin construction.

Still, the decision means the company can finally get out of the legal limbo it has been mired in for many months.

“We will be moving forward, and we are looking forward to finally being able to move forward,” she said. “They might try to appeal, but since we won every argument, it’s going to be a steep uphill battle for the opponents to win. It’s going to be basically next to impossible.”

Andy Stevenson of the Friends of Harriet Hartley Conservation Area said Friday that the legal team for the plaintiffs is reviewing the decision, and will have no comments at this time.

The judge’s decision also seems to render moot the city of Belfast’s controversial move this summer to use eminent domain to get an easement to cross the contested mudflat.

Opponents of Nordic Aquafarms filed a lawsuit after city councilors unanimously voted in August to pursue eminent domain, but Murray’s decision likely also renders the lawsuit moot, according to City Councilor Neal Harkness.

“I’m very pleased with the decision and I’m very pleased with the project moving forward,” Harkness said.