This story will be updated.

Two more Mainers have died while health officials on Wednesday reported another 882 coronavirus cases across the state.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 109,592, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 108,710 on Tuesday.

Of those, 78,204 have been confirmed positive, while 31,388 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

A man and a woman in their 70s and 80s from Hancock and York counties have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,217.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 7,213. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 6,861 on Tuesday.

The new case rate statewide Wednesday was 6.59 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 818.83.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 546.9, up from 514.1 the day before, up from 473.4 a week ago and up from 498.7 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 2,903 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 21.69 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (11,573), Aroostook (4,337), Cumberland (22,820), Franklin (2,605), Hancock (3,158), Kennebec (10,641), Knox (2,203), Lincoln (1,939), Oxford (5,647), Penobscot (12,806), Piscataquis (1,381), Sagadahoc (2,177), Somerset (4,890), Waldo (2,638), Washington (2,099) and York (18,677) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 5,060 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 947,687 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 74 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 46,696,230 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 757,417 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.