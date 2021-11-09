This story will be updated.

Eight more Mainers have died while health officials on Tuesday reported another 938 coronavirus cases across the state since the weekend.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 108,710, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 107,772 on Saturday.

Of those, 77,597 have been confirmed positive, while 31,113 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Six women and two men have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,215.

One was from Androscoggin County, one from Aroostook County, two from Kennebec County, two from Somerset County and two from Washington County. Of those, two were 80 or older, four were in their 70s and two in their 60s.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 6,861. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 6,805 on Saturday.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 7.01 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 812.24.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 514, up from 502. the day before, up from 466.4 a week ago and up from 498.7 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 2,893 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 21.62 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (11,481), Aroostook (4,282), Cumberland (22,691), Franklin (2,550), Hancock (3,135), Kennebec (10,464), Knox (2,188), Lincoln (1,929), Oxford (5,605), Penobscot (12,740), Piscataquis (1,378), Sagadahoc (2,151), Somerset (4,812), Waldo (2,617), Washington (2,085) and York (18,601) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 3,740 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 947,014 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 73.9 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 46,614,298 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 755,724 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.