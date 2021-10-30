A Halloween weekend storm will bring heavy rain and strong winds across Maine starting Saturday evening.

A flash flood watch is in place for Androscoggin, Cumberland, Kennebec, Lincoln, Sagadahoc and York counties Saturday evening through Sunday morning, while a hazardous weather outlook is in place for Down East Maine and the Penobscot Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds are expected to gust as high as 40 mph overnight, and thunderstorms could bring “torrential downpours” to parts of the state, the weather service said in a Saturday morning advisory.

The story for the weekend is rain. Showers will be moving in early Sat morning through Sun, clearing up Sun evening. The heaviest rainfall is expected along the coast and some flooding and isolated flash flooding is possible. Gusty winds are possible along the coast. #MEwx #NHwx pic.twitter.com/ulY3r9kARu — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) October 30, 2021

Rainfall is forecast to be heaviest across the southern reaches of the state, where up to 3 to 4 inches are expected from Greater Portland down to the New Hampshire border, according to the weather station in Gray.

About 1.5 to 3 inches are forecast for much of the midcoast, while 2 to 3 inches are on tap across much of interior western Maine.

Meanwhile, Greater Bangor is forecast to see up to 1.85 inches of rain, with heavier amounts toward Bar Harbor, where up to 2.19 inches are expected, according to the weather service office in Caribou.

Here is your Weather Story for Saturday, Oct 30, 2021. Rain will move into the region this afternoon and be heavy at times tonight. Minor flooding is possible along the Downeast coast thanks to storm drains potentially being clogged by leaves. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/sglm1IG3zo — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) October 30, 2021

Across coastal Washington County rainfall is forecast to top off around 1.5 inches from Machias to Eastport and up to Calais. Minor flooding is possible Down East, the weather service cautioned.

Aroostook County will be spared the worst of the rain, with less than an inch forecast from Presque Isle up to Madawaska and other communities along the crown of Maine. Likewise, along the western Canadian border, the forecast calls for between half an inch and an inch of rain.

In response to the storm, the second in less than a week, Central Maine Power has deployed 200 lineworkers, an additional 250 contract lineworkers and 110 tree crews to respond to potential outages.

“Crews will be working overnight tonight to ensure safety, assess damage, and restore power when it is safe to do so. Our full contingent will be prepositioned and deployed before daybreak Sunday morning,” Kerri Therriault, CMP’s director of electric operations, said Saturday.