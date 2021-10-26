A fall nor’easter advancing on Maine is expected to bring heavy rain and gusts up to 50 mph.

The National Weather Service has placed southern and midcoast Maine under a wind advisory from 6 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday, while gale and storm warnings are in place off the coast.

Newer model runs have increased wind speeds with gusts up to 45 mph along the southern coastlines through Wednesday. Heavy rain is expected along southern areas with minor flooding possible. Be sure to follow us and check https://t.co/dtJia0NM2M for updates. #NHwx #MEwx pic.twitter.com/s57kX58SdW — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) October 25, 2021

Winds are forecast to blow at a sustained 15 to 25 mph along the coast, with gusts reaching as high as 45 to 50 mph, according to the weather service.

Those winds will be accompanied by heavy rain between 2 and 3 inches along the southern coast and 1 to 2 inches elsewhere, CBS affiliate WGME reported Tuesday morning. That rain will linger into Wednesday, especially Down East, according to the weather service.

The weather service warned that the rain could cause minor flooding in places.

In response to the looming storm, Central Maine Power said Tuesday that it was positioning 400 lineworkers and contractors across the state to respond to potential outages.

“We will continue to track the storm closely today and adjust our crews as needed. Knowing that many customers are still working from home, we encourage them to prepare as well,” Kerri Therriault, the utility’s director of electric operations, said Tuesday morning.

A strong storm intensifying well to our south will bring wind and rain along the coast today while northern areas remain dry. #mewx pic.twitter.com/y5zcWFLfpo — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) October 26, 2021

Northern Maine, however, will be largely spared from this storm, with the weather service’s Caribou office forecasting that the north will remain “partly cloudy and dry.”

By Thursday, sunshine will return to Maine as the storm moves east.