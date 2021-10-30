This story will be updated.

Four more Mainers have died while health officials on Saturday reported another 588 coronavirus cases across the state.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 104,259, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 103,671 on Friday.

Of those, 74,444 have been confirmed positive, while 29,815 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Two men and two women in their 60s, 70s and 80s from Androscoggin, Cumberland and York counties have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,167.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 6,534. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 6,488 on Friday.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 4.39 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 778.98.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 470.3, unchanged from the day before, up from 463.7 a week ago and down from 586.6 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 2,791 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 20.85 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (10,973), Aroostook (4,016), Cumberland (22,138), Franklin (2,393), Hancock (2,884), Kennebec (9,939), Knox (2,063), Lincoln (1,836), Oxford (5,258), Penobscot (12,321), Piscataquis (1,334), Sagadahoc (2,026), Somerset (4,510), Waldo (2,495), Washington (1,928) and York (18,123) counties. Information about where an additional 22 cases have been reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 4,341 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Saturday, 933,765 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 78.8 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 45,924,891 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 745,384 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.