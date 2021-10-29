Three more Mainers have died while health officials on Friday reported another 630 coronavirus cases across the state.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 103,671, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 103,041 on Thursday.

Of those, 74,003 have been confirmed positive, while 29,668 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Three men in their 80s and 70s from Androscoggin and Oxford counties have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,163.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 6,488. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 6,409 on Thursday.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 4.71 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 774.59.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 470.6, up from 462.3 the day before, up from 457.1 a week ago and down from 556.3 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 2,784 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Of those, 198 are currently hospitalized, with 78 in critical care and 38 on a ventilator. Overall, 39 out of 336 critical care beds and 205 out of 305 ventilators are available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 20.80 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (10,898), Aroostook (3,999), Cumberland (22,078), Franklin (2,363), Hancock (2,851), Kennebec (9,873), Knox (2,044), Lincoln (1,829), Oxford (5,211), Penobscot (12,270), Piscataquis (1,331), Sagadahoc (2,013), Somerset (4,474), Waldo (2,479), Washington (1,907) and York (18,050) counties. Information an where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 5,291 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Friday, 927,843 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 78.3 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 45,831,492 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 743,448 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.