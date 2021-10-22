Three teenagers arrested after last month’s deadly Lewiston apartment fire are now facing felony murder charges.

The two 13-year-olds and 14-year-old were arrested Sept. 13 and sent to Long Creek Youth Correctional Facility in South Portland. Marc Malon, a spokesperson for the Maine attorney general’s office, confirmed Friday morning that the teens have been charged with felony murder.

The fire started about 4:45 p.m. Sept. 11 at the six-story, multi-unit apartment building on Blake Street.

The building was evacuated but 70-year-old Felicien Betu was trapped on the sixth floor. As rescuers attempted to reach him, Betu jumped from a window to escape from the flames.

He died from injuries he suffered in the fall.

The Maine fire marshal’s office later ruled the blaze was an act of arson.