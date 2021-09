A man is dead after jumping from a fourth-floor apartment during a fire on Saturday evening, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

The four-story building at 226 Blake St. was heavily damaged by a fire that broke out on the third and fourth floors, Lewiston Fire Inspector Paul Ouelette told the newspaper.

The fire was first reported shortly before 5 p.m. with a call to evacuate due to conditions going out at 5:23 p.m.

No additional information is available at this time.