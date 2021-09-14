Three teenages have been accused of starting a fire Saturday at a Lewiston apartment building where a trapped 70-year-old jumped to his death.

The two 13-year-olds and 14-year-old were identified Tuesday and have been sent to Long Creek Youth Correctional Facility in South Portland, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The fire started about 4:45 p.m. Saturday at the six-story, multi-unit apartment building on Blake Street, Moss said Tuesday.

The building was evacuated but 70-year-old Felicien Betu was trapped on the sixth floor. As rescuers attempted to reach him, Betu jumped from a window to escape from the flames, according to Moss.

He died from injuries he suffered in the fall.

After an investigation, the Maine fire marshal’s office ruled the blaze was an act of arson, and the three teens were arrested Monday afternoon, Moss said.

The fire remains under investigation.