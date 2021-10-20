The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston late Tuesday rejected a challenge to Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers saying the state’s interest “in safeguarding its residents is paramount.”

Maine’s mandate requires health care workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or risk losing their jobs.

The decision is expected to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which also on Tuesday refused to issue an injunction to stop enforcement of the mandate.





A three-judge panel in Boston upheld a decision issued last week by a federal judge in Maine. While the appellate court refused to issue an emergency injunction, judges agreed to consider the case on an expedited basis.

“Few interests are more compelling than protecting public health against a deadly virus. In promulgating the rule at issue here, Maine has acted in response to this virus to protect its healthcare system by meeting its three goals of preventing the overwhelming of its healthcare system, protecting those most vulnerable to the virus and to an overwhelmed healthcare system, and protecting the health of all Maine residents,” the ruling said.

“In focusing the vaccination requirement on healthcare workers, Maine has taken steps to increase the likelihood of protecting the health of its population, particularly those who are most likely to suffer severe consequences if they contract COVID-19 or are denied other needed medical treatment by an overwhelmed healthcare system.”

The ruling also said that the appellate court found no errors in the Maine judge’s conclusion that the mandate “promotes strong public interests and that an injunction would not serve the public interest.”