This story will be updated.

Seven more Mainers have died while health officials on Tuesday reported there have been another 882 coronavirus cases across the state since the weekend.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 98,607, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 97,725 on Saturday.

Of those, 70,308 have been confirmed positive, while 28,299 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Four women and three men have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,102.

One was from Androscoggin County, two from Cumberland County, three from Oxford County and one from Somerset County. Two were in their 50, four in their 70s and one was 80 or older.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 6,242. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 6,257 on Saturday.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 6.59 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 736.75.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 528.6, up from 402.3 the day before, up from 370.3 a week ago and up from 484.6 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 2,675 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (10,403), Aroostook (3,696), Cumberland (21,370), Franklin (2,135), Hancock (2,629), Kennebec (9,413), Knox (1,864), Lincoln (1,736), Oxford (4,849), Penobscot (11,776), Piscataquis (1,270), Sagadahoc (1,907), Somerset (4,055), Waldo (2,303), Washington (1,728) and York (17,469) counties. Information about where an additional four cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 1,695 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 895,729 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 75.6 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 45,051,922 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 726,267 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.