This story will be updated.

Two more Mainers have died as health officials on Friday reported another 542 coronavirus cases across the state.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 97,725, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 97,183 on Friday.

Of those, 69,647 have been confirmed positive, while 28,078 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The statewide death toll stands at 1,095.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 2,653 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (10,339), Aroostook (3,653), Cumberland (21,238), Franklin (2,114), Hancock (2,591), Kennebec (9,299), Knox (1,833), Lincoln (1,719), Oxford (4,815), Penobscot (11,665), Piscataquis (1,260), Sagadahoc (1,889), Somerset (4,015), Waldo (2,275), Washington (1,702) and York (17,310) counties. Information about where an additional eight cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 44,885,772 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 723,762 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.