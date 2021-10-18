This story will be updated.

LEWISTON, Maine — Maine will put $20 million in federal money into a two-year grant program for small businesses struggling to regain revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is part of the state’s plan to spend nearly $1 billion in direct aid under the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in the spring. Democrats in the Maine Legislature passed the roadmap along party lines in July and it became law on Monday.





An unprecedented amount of federal spending has buoyed the budgets of Maine and other states, charging Gov. Janet Mills’ with giving out more than $2 billion in federal aid to date. The Democrat is putting the business aid in the new plan at the center of her economic development efforts entering a 2022 reelection bid against former Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican.

Mills held a news conference in Lewiston on Monday to highlight $139 million in initial spending under the plan. That includes the business grant program alongside $80 million for the state’s unemployment fund and $39 million more for a program subsidizing health care costs for businesses and their workers who use small-group insurance plans.

The new grant program, the only one of the three programs that had not been fleshed out by Monday, will begin with $5 million this year in grants to businesses seeing 20 percent lost revenue in 2021. Another $15 million will be available next year. Applications open on Nov. 1.

Mills and her administration had the authority to give out $1.25 million in federal aid last year, which included another $200 million grant program for small businesses and infusions into an unemployment fund sapped by record claims during the pandemic.

Lawmakers had their say on the new $983 million plan after the governor put forward an initial plan for the funds focused on infrastructure and business aid. The Legislature’s budget committee largely followed that blueprint. Minority Republicans disagreed with the overall size, leading Democrats to pass it with simple majorities, delaying the funds for three months.