AUGUSTA, Maine — A $983 million proposal on how to use COVID-19 relief funds provided by Congress passed through the Legislature on party lines during initial votes Monday, setting the stage for a simple-majority passage of the measure.

Democrats and Republicans on the Legislature’s budget committee split last week over the last-minute inclusion of a provision requiring $20 million of affordable housing projects be built by contractors who work with labor unions and the funding of a commission dedicated to ending racial inequities in the state. They were also at odds on whether to increase the amount of money going into the unemployment trust fund from $80 million to $100 million.

The 21-13 vote in the Maine Senate was preceded by a 32-2 vote to strip the emergency clause of the bill, paving the way for the simple majority vote. The lack of an emergency clause means that the bill wouldn’t take effect immediately, but it allows the large spending package to pass with a simple majority vote. Emergency clauses require the approval of two-thirds of lawmakers.





The Maine House of Representatives then supported the bill in a 75-55 vote, but the two chambers are officially at odds over the bill after the House overwhelmingly supported a provision from Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor, requiring the state to pay 55 percent of retired teachers’ group accident, sickness or health insurance.

This provision was not in the version of the bill approved by the Senate, which will now have to vote on the revised bill.

Rep. Teresa Pierce, D-Falmouth, said the bill would make critical investments in reducing racial inequities, increasing wages and creating more accessible housing as Mainers recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We must acknowledge the many changes and sacrifices that many of you had to make to get through a difficult year,” she said during a floor speech.

The question remains as to whether Gov. Janet Mills will sign the bill. She had urged lawmakers to continue negotiating so that they could reach consensus and pass the bill so it would take effect immediately, allowing the money to be spent. The governor has not said whether she would support a simple majority bill.

Republicans hammered the public labor agreements provision in the bill, which would require certain projects to only go to firms that work with labor unions, something Mills’ administration has been critical of this session and Democrats have defended by saying it falls within the parameters of the $1.9 trillion relief bill Congress passed this spring.

“We don’t care who bids on housing, we just want the taxpayers’ money to be spent the best way it can,” Senate Minority Leader Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner, said prior to the Senate vote. “It shouldn’t be over a third of it taken out and spent on a special interest group.”