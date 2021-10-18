Today is Monday. A cold front will keep temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the state today, with morning rain clearing up as the day progresses. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

There is no American military installation bearing Chamberlain’s name and some Mainers want to change that.

Maine’s airwaves have once again been filled with political ads this fall as energy companies attempt to influence the outcome of the Nov. 2 referendum aiming to stop the Central Maine Power corridor.





A Portland Public Schools employee accused of multiple sex crimes — one against a child — had past convictions for operating under the influence that would not have disqualified him from being hired.

With about 80 notices going out within the last two months, evictions in the small coastal county have spiked since a pandemic-borne federal moratorium was lifted in August.

Voters will choose two new members to serve on the seven-member Bangor School Committee on Nov. 2, with the election following committee decisions on COVID-19 protocols and the start of the first new school superintendent in more than a decade.

A lack of candidates for local offices is plaguing Maine towns, while others face hyper-competitive races stacked with seasoned candidates and newcomers.

The language of the bill has left many voters confused and speculating about what it would actually mean to have this amendment added to the Constitution.

Maine black bears have been known to visit people’s yards in search of food, especially during the spring and early summer when natural foods are in short supply.

In other Maine news …

Bicyclist hit by car on I-295

Maine fire investigator claims he was denied promotion after supporting bill that spent agency’s surplus

Canadian mining company’s withdrawal may be a short-lived win for Maine environmentalists

Federal judge blocks partial closure of lobstering waters off the Maine coast