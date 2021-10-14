If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

An employee of Portland Public Schools was arrested on Wednesday night following two separate sex crimes, one involving a child.

Benjamin Conroy, 32, of Portland is charged with multiple felonies, including exploitation of a minor, a Class A crime, according to the Portland Police Department.





A citizen approached Portland police on Oct. 5 to report that a man on a dating site had — in the course of an online conversation between the two — sent disturbing images, officials said. One was of a child performing a sex act and looked like it might have been taken at a school. Police opened an investigation to try to identify the man at that time.

On Oct. 8, Conroy was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman on Portland’s Western Promenade. When police learned he was employed at Portland Public Schools, they began investigating whether the disturbing images from the dating site could have been taken by him. Police said their investigation suggested that Conroy was linked to those photos, leading to his Wednesday arrest.

After the Oct. 8 arrest, Portland Public Schools placed Conroy on administrative leave and forbade him from coming on school grounds. He was also prohibited from contacting any staff or students.

Conroy is currently being held at York County Jail on $25,000 cash bail.