Bangor native and Maine business icon David Flanagan died on Thursday at age 74 after making his battle with pancreatic cancer public in August, a family spokesperson confirmed.

Flanagan was known as a turnaround specialist for troubled companies and organizations. As CEO at Central Maine Power Co. from 1994 to 2000, he is known for restoring power during the 1998 ice storm, closing the Maine Yankee Nuclear Power Plant and keeping rate increases below the rate of inflation.





CMP rehired him in February 2020 as executive chairman of its board and tasked him with restoring public trust in the embattled company. He remained an advisor to CMP’s new president, Joseph Purington, until his death.

“There is no one better suited, by skills, knowledge and temperament, to restore the quality of services and provide leadership in a new century for this historic Maine company,” Tony Marone, the former CEO of CMP’s parent company, Avangrid Networks, said when rehiring Flanagan in 2020.

Known for his calm and plain-spoken manner, Flanagan helped to rejuvenate the affordable housing management company Preservation Management Inc. and to restructure the University of Southern Maine, serving as the college’s interim president from 2014 to 2015. He worked to help close a $16 million budget gap by eliminating 51 positions and five programs, prompting clashes between faculty and system administrators.

Flanagan also dabbled in politics, running as an independent candidate for governor in 2002 but withdrawing. He also was chief legal counsel for two-term Gov. Joseph Brennan from 1979 to 1984 and an assistant Maine attorney general. From 2005 to 2006 he served as general counsel on the Hurricane Katrina investigation by the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security, then chaired by Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

The oldest in a family of eight children, Flanagan is a graduate of Harvard University, where he studied history, and the Boston College Law School. He was schooled at Abraham Lincoln School in Bangor, George B. Weatherbee School in Hampden and Deering High School in Portland.