This story will be updated.

Four more Mainers have died as health officials on Friday reported another 467 coronavirus cases across the state.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 94,348, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 93,881 on Thursday.

Of those, 67,256 have been confirmed positive, while 27,092 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Three women and a man in their 40s, 60s, 70s and 80s have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,070. Three were from Penobscot County and one from York County.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 7,762. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 8,009 on Thursday.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 3.49 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 704.93.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 519.9, down from 557 the day before, down from 591.6 a week ago and up from 358.7 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 2,579 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 19.27 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (10,026), Aroostook (3,492), Cumberland (20,764), Franklin (1,974), Hancock (2,450), Kennebec (8,992), Knox (1,717), Lincoln (1,662), Oxford (4,625), Penobscot (11,195), Piscataquis (1,210), Sagadahoc (1,832), Somerset (3,763), Waldo (2,156), Washington (1,587) and York (16,902) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 2,675 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Friday, 883,621 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 74.6 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 44,160,455 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 710,185 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.