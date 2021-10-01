A grand jury in Bangor has indicted a New York City man for an alleged murder at a drug house on Union Street in December.

Khalid Harris, 28, of the Bronx borough of New York City, was indicted for allegedly shooting 28-year-old Syies Adams of Brooklyn, New York. Bangor police found Adams, who was declared dead by paramedics, on Dec. 10 after receiving a report of a possible death at around 8:30 p.m. that night.

Harris was arrested at a home in Queens on Sept. 16 by members of the New York Police Department, ​​​​Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Marshal’s Office. The U.S. Attorney’s office charged him then with fleeing Maine to avoid prosecution for Adams’ death in August.





Adams died of a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest, according to the Maine medical examiner’s office.

​​If convicted of murder in Maine, Harris faces 25 years to life in prison. On the federal charge, he faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

A female witness to the incident told police that she heard a gunshot during a fight between Adams and Harris while they were discussing drug sales.

The owner of the home at 1702 Union Street where Adams was found dead, Brenda Shaboski, 65, has been charged in federal court with maintaining a drug-involved premises and distribution of fentanyl.

The indictment came days after Mariah Krueger, 22, of Bangor, pleaded guilty to helping Harris, her boyfriend, escape prosecution and for violating bail. Krueger was arrested in Georgia in February. Harris was with her at the time, but police did not issue a warrant for his arrest until May.

Krueger allegedly drove Harris to New York and stayed with him for two weeks after the shooting before returning to Bangor. Her car was spotted in New York City nine days after the shooting, the affidavit filed in the case said.

​​​​​​Harris is a rapper who performs under the name Billz Raw, according to police.